Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $48.87 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $48.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.18.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

