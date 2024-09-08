Wanchain (WAN) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $30.89 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000286 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00042144 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00013481 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006904 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,229,415 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.