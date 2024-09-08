Wanchain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.04 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $30.32 million and $1.04 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00040425 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006781 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00013150 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006776 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,227,082 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

