Waddell & Associates LLC Purchases 7,910 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHYS. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 27,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 251,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 17,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PHYS stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $19.43. 2,234,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,615. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.10. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $19.67.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

