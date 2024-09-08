Waddell & Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 478,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 3.8% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Waddell & Associates LLC owned about 0.54% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $29,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVEM. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $734,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of AVEM stock traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $59.20. 280,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,732. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $63.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.88.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

