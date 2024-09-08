Waddell & Associates LLC Has $298,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,171 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,291 shares of company stock worth $1,689,073. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $289.51. 3,863,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,505,613. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.76. The company has a market cap of $208.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

