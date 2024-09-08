W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $56.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered W. R. Berkley from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.67 to $55.33 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $68.67 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.67.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $58.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.33. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $61.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 12.05%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 563.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the second quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 173.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

