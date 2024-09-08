W Advisors LLC Sells 712 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

W Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF accounts for 0.9% of W Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. W Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,087,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,280,000. Farrow Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,802,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 598.9% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 207,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 177,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,027,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.07. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

