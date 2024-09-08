W Advisors LLC Sells 371 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

W Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $496.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $505.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $519.40.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

