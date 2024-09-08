W Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

W Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 706.5% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $110.03 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $110.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.81.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

