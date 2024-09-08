W Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

W Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Tenon Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $110.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.97. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $120.74.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

