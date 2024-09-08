Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.60

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 510378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Volkswagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Volkswagen presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Volkswagen
Volkswagen Trading Down 5.2 %
Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.71 billion for the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 4.60%. Research analysts predict that Volkswagen AG will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Volkswagen Company Profile
Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; produces and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts; and offers motorcycles.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Volkswagen
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.