VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.72.

VZIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barrington Research upgraded VIZIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Shares of NYSE VZIO opened at $11.25 on Friday. VIZIO has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.00 and a beta of 2.04.

In other news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $28,437.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,364 shares in the company, valued at $6,704,311.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 50,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $533,424.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,278,013.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $28,437.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 602,364 shares in the company, valued at $6,704,311.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,080 shares of company stock worth $2,553,328 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in VIZIO in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in VIZIO during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in VIZIO by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

