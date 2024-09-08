Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on September 26th

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

Vishay Intertechnology has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years. Vishay Intertechnology has a payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.10. Vishay Intertechnology has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

