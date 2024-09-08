Verasity (VRA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.77 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last week, Verasity has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $24.76 million and $3.77 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000751 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

