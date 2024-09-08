Velas Price Hits $0.0046 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $12.18 million and approximately $416,432.64 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Velas has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00042239 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006815 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00013462 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006889 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,630,647,835 coins. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

