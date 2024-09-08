Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Umpqua Bank

Umpqua Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 44.6% in the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 42.4% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 18,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $215.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.68, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.81. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.72 and a 1-year high of $236.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.57.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

