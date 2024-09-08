Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 1,883 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $42,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $40,335,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $1,117,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $1,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $1,201,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,860,920.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TMO stock traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $611.33. 1,868,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,285. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $584.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $578.20. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $622.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $233.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.41.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

