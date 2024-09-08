Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 285.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 946,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700,500 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in JD.com were worth $24,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 812.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, August 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Macquarie raised JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.93.

JD.com Price Performance

Shares of JD.com stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,172,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,673,054. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.62. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $35.69.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $8.57. The business had revenue of $291.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.01 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.