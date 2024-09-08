Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Lowers Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,399 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $20,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,633 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 78,990.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,842.5% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 4,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG stock traded down $4.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.73. 1,505,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.08 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $2.34 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

FANG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $231.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.45.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

