Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $49.11 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725,305 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 86,995 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $49,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 199.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,774,717,000 after purchasing an additional 274,229,968 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Walmart by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,421,342,000 after buying an additional 36,625,314 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $3,674,652,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,755,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,865,484 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Walmart by 187.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,303,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $800,454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $76.64. 14,548,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,411,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $77.81.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. HSBC increased their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.99.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $232,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 384,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,765,104.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $232,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 384,165 shares in the company, valued at $29,765,104.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,144,237 shares of company stock worth $730,497,016 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

