Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $21.94 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,569 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $21,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3.1% during the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,690 shares of company stock valued at $14,833,215. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

FI stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,443,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,752. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $175.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.32.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

