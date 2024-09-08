Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $18.99 Million Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,664 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $18,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $475,073,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,127,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,148,000 after buying an additional 1,246,662 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,044,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,908,000 after buying an additional 761,104 shares during the period. Gray Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,229,000. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,607,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of HLT traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,780. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $229.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.94.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 69.65%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $228.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.22.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

