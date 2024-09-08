Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $114.09 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 146.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 656,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390,300 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 0.9% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $114,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Seed Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the second quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Cadence Bank increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 15,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the second quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TSM. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of TSM traded down $6.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.82. 14,964,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,454,126. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $84.01 and a 52 week high of $193.47. The company has a market cap of $813.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.4871 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

