Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $33,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 295.3% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Amgen by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.28.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $320.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,242,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $326.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.70 and a 1-year high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

