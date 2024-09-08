Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Main Street Group LTD

Main Street Group LTD trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Main Street Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Main Street Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $4.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $266.44. 3,599,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,045,115. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $279.21.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

