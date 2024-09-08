Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,754,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,212 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,830,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,163 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,046,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,365 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $82,895,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $72,568,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,301,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028,096. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.34.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

