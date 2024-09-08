Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,319,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,337,000 after buying an additional 147,945 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,452,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,633,000 after purchasing an additional 14,596 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,266,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,086,000 after purchasing an additional 59,520 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,841.9% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,220,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,281 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 820,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,828,000 after buying an additional 67,776 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.75. The company had a trading volume of 331,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,018. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.85. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $201.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

