Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 28.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547,415 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,204,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,952,000 after buying an additional 1,283,964 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 376.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,367,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,242,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,427,000 after purchasing an additional 826,971 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,965,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,273,399. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $96.23. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.12 and a 200-day moving average of $85.83.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

