Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Purchased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 70,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $657,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT traded down $3.48 on Friday, hitting $226.67. 150,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,677. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.43 and a fifty-two week high of $239.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.23 and its 200 day moving average is $230.36.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.