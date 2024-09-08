Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,890,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,204,000 after buying an additional 248,776 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,804,000. Coco Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,252,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 91,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3,121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 89,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,769,000 after acquiring an additional 87,118 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK traded down $6.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $298.65. 1,291,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,279. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $218.10 and a 12 month high of $330.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

