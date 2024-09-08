Valence8 US LP Acquires 2,980 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Valence8 US LP increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF makes up about 3.9% of Valence8 US LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Valence8 US LP owned approximately 0.28% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $7,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 158,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after buying an additional 14,636 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Finally, &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,097,000.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of EWU opened at $36.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.12. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $37.68.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.