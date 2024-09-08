USDB (USDB) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

USDB (USDB) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last week, USDB has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One USDB token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDB has a market cap of $270.00 million and approximately $12.88 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USDB alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000094 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

USDB Profile

USDB’s total supply is 270,177,280 tokens. USDB’s official website is blast.io/en. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2.

Buying and Selling USDB

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 269,358,061.60267645. The last known price of USDB is 0.98708677 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $27,848,670.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

