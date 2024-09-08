Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Stock Price Up 12.2%

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 12.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 515 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,751,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Unrivaled Brands Stock Up 12.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $347.86 million, a PE ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61.

Unrivaled Brands Company Profile

Unrivaled Brands, Inc cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products in California, Oregon, and Nevada. It also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities. The company was formerly known as Terra Tech Corp.

