Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 925,115 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,320 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $171,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 308.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 66,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,246,000 after buying an additional 17,233 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96,073 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,504,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,051,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $531,209.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,844.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $531,209.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,844.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $3,192,479.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,595.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,535. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays upgraded Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.38.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded down $10.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,219. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.90 and a 12-month high of $241.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.78.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.94. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

