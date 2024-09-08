Uniswap Price Reaches $6.48 (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Uniswap has a market cap of $3.89 billion and $87.30 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $6.48 or 0.00011927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00010074 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.81 or 0.00113735 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000176 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,210,150 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,210,149.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.30114902 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1085 active market(s) with $123,145,305.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

