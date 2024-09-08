Umpqua Bank Purchases 183 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Umpqua Bank boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,836 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Down 2.6 %

Netflix stock opened at $665.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $659.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $634.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $711.33. The company has a market cap of $286.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total transaction of $17,073,388.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $57,878.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total value of $17,073,388.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,878.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,831 shares of company stock valued at $102,721,884 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Netflix from $554.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.29.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

