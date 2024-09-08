Umpqua Bank Makes New $227,000 Investment in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Umpqua Bank bought a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 26.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 99.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

CCJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Shares of CCJ opened at $36.96 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $56.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.57.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.00 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

