Umpqua Bank Increases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Umpqua Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,235 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $283.04 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $224.69 and a 52 week high of $313.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $294.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.04%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,042.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $334.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.96.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FedEx

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.