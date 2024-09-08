Umpqua Bank Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Umpqua Bank lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,815 shares during the period. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,485,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,540 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,754,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,212 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,893,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,639,000 after purchasing an additional 255,949 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,830,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,720,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,335,000 after purchasing an additional 672,087 shares during the period.

VTEB opened at $50.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.34. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

