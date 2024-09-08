UMA (UMA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10.94 Million

UMA (UMA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. UMA has a market cap of $174.42 million and approximately $10.94 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA token can currently be bought for $2.12 or 0.00003888 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UMA has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UMA Profile

UMA was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 120,856,105 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,458,348 tokens. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

