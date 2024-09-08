UMA Market Cap Achieves $174.32 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. UMA has a market capitalization of $174.32 million and approximately $11.41 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded down 3% against the dollar. One UMA token can currently be purchased for about $2.11 or 0.00003897 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About UMA

UMA’s genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 120,855,089 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,457,332 tokens. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

