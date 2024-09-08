UBS Group Boosts Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target to $19.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HPE. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.09.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $17.53 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 37.96%.

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 30,686 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $628,756.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $752,122.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,717.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 30,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $628,756.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,141 shares of company stock worth $1,874,608. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 41,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 111,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 35,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% in the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 119,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

