Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.00

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.00 and traded as high as $21.38. Tucows shares last traded at $20.49, with a volume of 27,173 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Tucows alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCX

Tucows Stock Down 4.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $224.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information services provider reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 490.14% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $89.42 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tucows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCX. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Tucows by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Tucows by 81.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in Tucows by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 16,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tucows by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV raised its holdings in shares of Tucows by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,989,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,719,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tucows Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.