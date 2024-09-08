TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) Trading Down 0.6%

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Free Report) was down 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.79. 27,283 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 56,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.44.

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China and internationally. It organizes auto shows and special promotion events; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

