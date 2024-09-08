TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Shares Up 19%

TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 19% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of TT Electronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72.

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

