tru Independence LLC Trims Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

tru Independence LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDL. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 32,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 20,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.2% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.3% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

FDL stock opened at $40.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.90 and its 200 day moving average is $38.49. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $41.88.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.