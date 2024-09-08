tru Independence LLC Sells 630 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

tru Independence LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC owned 0.08% of Alaska Air Group worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,954,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Interval Partners LP boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 80,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,811,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,311 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,993,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ALK opened at $37.59 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average is $39.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.59.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.19. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

