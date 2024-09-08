tru Independence LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the second quarter valued at about $204,000.

NASDAQ AIRR opened at $67.20 on Friday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $75.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

