tru Independence LLC Decreases Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

tru Independence LLC decreased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Allstate comprises 2.2% of tru Independence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $7,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $456,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,927,000. BDF Gestion bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,051,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,042,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate stock opened at $185.36 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $105.85 and a 1-year high of $191.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,880,915.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,005,595.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,968.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,938 shares of company stock valued at $36,122,740 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ALL. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.76.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

